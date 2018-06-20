May faces down pro-EU rebel lawmakers to win Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May won a crucial Brexit vote in parliament on Wednesday, keeping her divided government’s plans to end more than 40 years of British partnership with the European Union on track.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Royal Free Hospital, London June 18, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

After pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve said he would support the government’s proposal for a “meaningful vote” in parliament on any Brexit deal, a potential rebellion that could have undermined May’s authority was averted.

May adopted a high-risk strategy by facing off with rebels in her Conservative Party, and it paid off. One lawmaker said May had no option but to take them on, or risk their rebellion growing as she cuts ties with the EU.

But the battle over her Brexit blueprint, or EU withdrawal bill, may be a taste of things to come. May needs to get several other bills through parliament to prepare Britain for life outside the EU, a momentous change to its trading and political relationships after decades in the bloc.

Some of her opponents on Brexit may simply have decided to keep their powder dry for later fights on issues such as future trading ties and customs arrangements with the bloc before Britain’s scheduled departure in March next year.

Six Conservatives still voted against the government. But for now, May will be relieved to have overcome another potential crisis over her proposal for the role of parliament if she fails to negotiate an exit agreement with the EU or if lawmakers reject any deal she returns with from Brussels.

“It’s a good result. We can negotiate on the basis there can be a ‘no deal’,” said one Conservative lawmaker on condition of anonymity for fear of appearing to gloat and worsening relations with the rebels. “It strengthens our hand.”

Sterling rose to a session high against the euro and climbed against the dollar after May won the rare victory, one which will give the weakened prime minister a firmer footing when she travels to Brussels next week for an EU summit.

Talks with the bloc have all but stalled, with May’s top team of ministers at odds over plans for future trading relations with the EU, which businesses complain makes them unable to plan their investment decisions.

ABOUT-TURN

Pro-remain supporters wave EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Before his about-turn, Grieve had argued that government promises did not hand parliament enough control to prevent the “chaos” that could follow Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal, and he had seemed to have won over several fellow Conservatives.

But after days of lobbying by Conservative officials that parliament should not tie the government’s hands in the Brexit talks and that lawmakers were handing an advantage to the EU, Grieve seemed to have put his concerns aside.

Grieve said he now saw he needed to take account of May’s concerns over the state of the negotiations. He also told the House of Commons that he had been reassured by a statement saying it was up to the parliamentary speaker to grant lawmakers greater influence over ministers in the event of no deal.

“And in the circumstances that might follow a no deal, which would undoubtedly be one of the biggest political crises in modern British history, if the house wishes to speak ... the house has the power to do it,” Grieve said.

With his words, May was able to enjoy victory in a parliament that is stacked against her since she lost her majority at an ill-judged election last year.

The bill will go to the unelected upper House of Lords later this evening. One source familiar with voting plans there said the Lords were unlikely to object to the government’s proposal, with many having argued in a debate on Monday that it was up to elected lawmakers to make a final decision.

But businesses are still seeking more certainty. “My biggest worry about Brexit is that I don’t know what we are planning for,” Juergen Maier, the UK CEO of German engineering giant Siemens told Reuters in an interview.

“We need to put something in place quickly that works and if that is not possible, and until that point, then we have to just default to staying in the customs union.”