World News
August 30, 2019 / 9:40 AM / a minute ago

Campaigner Miller's court attempt to stop UK parliament suspension to be heard Sept. 5

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Legal campaigner Gina Miller’s attempt to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Britain’s parliament for more than a month before Brexit will be heard by a court on Sept. 5.

Former Prime Minister John Major has also applied to be part of the case.

“Court hearing re @BorisJohnson proroguing Parliament will be heard next Thursday 5th September. I will be adjoined by Sir John Major,” Miller tweeted.

Miller successfully challenged the government in 2017 over its authority to leave the EU without a vote in parliament.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

