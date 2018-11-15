UK's Brexit Secretary Raab resigns thrusting May's government into turmoil

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during a press briefing after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil after she clinched a Brexit deal that was mauled by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

“I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign,” Raab said. May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom, he said.

“I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election. This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust.”

European Union leaders will meet on Nov. 25 to endorse the divorce deal. May now faces the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament to approve the deal.

British journalists said anger among Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmakers was so high that they might call for a vote of no confidence in her leadership. There was no confirmation.

ITV reporter Robert Peston said enough demands for a no confidence vote could be lodged by lunchtime on Thursday.

The ultimate outcome for the United Kingdom remains uncertain: scenarios range from a calm divorce to rejection of May’s deal, potentially sinking her premiership and leaving the bloc with no agreement, or another referendum.