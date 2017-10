PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday that he was ready to speed up negotiations with Great Britain.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a joint news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Barnier said that the agenda and dates for the next round of Brexit talks would be set “in next few hours or days”.