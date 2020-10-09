EU's Barnier to return to Brussels after meeting UK's Frost: EU official

Slideshow ( 3 images )

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will shortly return to Brussels from London on Friday after a morning meeting with Britain’s lead negotiator David Frost, an EU official told Reuters.

The two negotiators’ teams are in fraught talks to reach a deal on the future relationship between the EU and Britain ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the 27-nation bloc next week. Further talks are scheduled in Brussels ahead of that summit.

The two sides say they are inching towards a deal that would set terms for around $900 billion in trade after Dec. 31 - when the current transitional arrangements end - though sticking points remain on fishing, level playing-field issues and governance.

The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, more than three years after it voted for Brexit in a referendum.