Extension of Brexit transition would not solve the problems: German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and Germany’s government will not block an extension of the post-Brexit transition period, but an extension alone will not solve the problems on hand, European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“If that solves problems and if a few more months are needed to negotiate the details of future relations, then it will certainly not fail because of the EU-27 and because of us in Berlin,” Roth told German broadcaster WDR.

“But an extension alone does not solve the problems,” he added.” “There is no reasonable solution yet over a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.”