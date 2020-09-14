Johnson's plan to break Brexit divorce treaty faces vote in UK parliament

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain September 9, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union faces a vote in parliament on Monday amid growing opposition from within his own party.

The House of Commons will on Monday debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Johnson scrap by the end of September. Lawmakers will decide if it should go to the next stage.

But Johnson, who has a majority of 80 in the lower house of parliament, is facing a growing revolt from some of his own lawmakers.

“When the queen’s minister gives his word, on her behalf, it should be axiomatic that he will keep it, even if the consequences are unpalatable,” Johnson’s former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said in The Times.