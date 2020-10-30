Much still to do on Brexit trade deal, EU's Barnier says

FILE PHOTO: European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier walks at Westminster in London, Britain October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are working hard for a Brexit trade deal but much remains to be done, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

“After 7 days of intensive negotiations in London, talks continue with (UK chief negotiator) David Frost and his team in Brussels,” Barnier said in a tweet.

“Working hard for an agreement. Much remains to be done,” he said.