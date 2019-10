Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Britain’s new Brexit proposals “at best” could form a basis for further discussions, but many questions still remain, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

“These proposals raise many questions, and we will have to discuss them”, Rutte said. “We can’t simply say ‘yes’ to them.”