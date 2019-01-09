No chance of fantasy Brexit deals from EU, UK minister warns lawmakers

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s de-facto deputy said on Wednesday it was a delusion to think that the government will be able to negotiate a new divorce deal with the EU if May’s agreement is defeated by parliament next week.

“I don’t think the British public are served by fantasies about magical, alternative deals that are somehow going to spring out of cupboard in Brussels,” Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said in an interview with BBC radio.

“This deal on the table has involved some very difficult give and take on both sides.”