UK business minister Clark optimistic of Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Saturday there were grounds for optimism that Britain would strike a Brexit deal with the European Union days after Prime Minister Theresa May said talks were at an impasse

Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street, London, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

EU leaders have dismissed May’s proposals which many of her own lawmakers have heavily criticized. She has repeatedly said no deal would be better than a bad deal.

“Of course we want a deal,” Clark told BBC radio. “No one should be under any illusion that the prime minister and our negotiating team are absolutely determined...

“There are grounds for optimism that we can reach an agreement on this,” he said.