UK minister: We will implement the result of the EU referendum

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will implement the result of the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, cabinet office minister Chloe Smith told parliament on Tuesday during a debate about allegations pro-Brexit campaigners broke electoral laws.

“Let me make this very clear for the record today: we will continue to implement this referendum’s result and to make a success of it,” Smith said.

On Monday a whistleblower at the heart of a Facebook data scandal questioned the result of the Brexit vote as his lawyers presented evidence that they said showed the main campaign for leaving the EU had broken the law.