FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

(Reuters) - UK cabinet ministers have secretly held talks on plans to delay Brexit by eight weeks, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

The delay would postpone Brexit to May 24. Currently, Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.