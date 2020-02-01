World News
February 1, 2020 / 10:49 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UK open to looser 'Australia-style' trade deal with EU: source

1 Min Read

People celebrate at the statue of Winston Churchill as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider a looser trade agreement with the European Union, similar to the bloc’s ties with Australia, rather than follow EU rules to reach a closer deal, a government source said on Saturday.

“There are only two likely outcomes in negotiation - a free trade deal like Canada or a looser arrangement like Australia - and we are happy to pursue both,” the source said.

Johnson is due to give a major speech on trade on Monday, following Britain’s departure from the EU on Friday after nearly 50 years of membership.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Daniel Wallis

