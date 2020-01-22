UK PM Johnson: I do not expect EU to offer us worse trading terms

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not expect the European Union to offer Britain worse post-Brexit trade terms than it has offered to other trading partners.

“I don’t think that is going to happen... its massively in our interests, in the interests of both sides of the Channel, to have a wonderful zero-tariff, zero-quota, all-singing, all-dancing FTA (Free Trade Agreement),” he said during a live Facebook broadcast.

“I’m absolutely confident that we can do that.”