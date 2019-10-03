UK tells EU: over to you now on Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has made a constructive Brexit proposal to the European Union and is now willing to negotiate on the details to get a new exit deal with the bloc, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

“We are focused on getting a deal because we think this is the best way forward,” Barclay said. “These are serious proposals and clearly we need to have a negotiation with the EU on taking them forward.”

When asked about a possible delay to Brexit, he said that it will require the consent of all the other 27 EU member states.

“The risk of a no deal is obviously far less favorable than us leaving with a smooth and orderly way and if there was no deal obviously checks would need to put in place by the Irish government,” he said.