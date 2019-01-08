UK's Brexit vote planned for Jan. 15, no plans to delay EU exit

An Anti-Brexit demonstrator is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain plans to hold a vote in parliament on the government’s deal to leave the European Union on Jan. 15, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday after a meeting of senior ministers.

May again told her cabinet it was not government policy to delay Brexit by extending the so-called Article 50 notice, the spokesman said, adding the idea may have been discussed by EU officials but not by British officials.

“Subject to parliament approving a business motion, the debate will be opened tomorrow ... The prime minister said that she would close the debate next Tuesday, which is January 15, when the vote will take place,” her spokesman told reporters.