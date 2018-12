UK's May deciding whether to delay parliament Brexit vote: newspaper editors

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to make a decision on Monday on whether to delay a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal set for Tuesday, British political correspondents said.

After repeated warnings from lawmakers in her own party that she will lose the vote, the Daily Mail’s political editor, Jason Groves, said that May had put ministers on standby for an emergency conference call.

“The PM has called together all her senior aides for a meeting on the Meaningful Vote in No. 10 now,” Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. “A decision on whether to pull it appears imminent.”

May and her ministers have repeatedly insisted that the vote will go ahead as planned.

Sterling fell on the reports that May was due to make a decision on pulling the vote.

The reports that the vote might be delayed came just hours after the European Union’s top court ruled that the United Kingdom can unilaterally revoke its divorce notice, raising the hopes of pro-Europeans who want to thwart Brexit.

The Court of Justice said in an emergency judgment that London could revoke its Article 50 formal divorce notice with no penalty.

The future of Brexit remains deeply uncertain as dozens of lawmakers — both those who back a cleaner break with the EU and those who want closer ties — have publicly promised to vote down May’s divorce deal.