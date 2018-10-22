With divorce deal almost done, May repeats rejection of EU proposal on N.Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday say that 95 percent of Britain’s Brexit deal has been agreed but repeat her opposition to a European Union proposal for the Irish border, a major stumbling block, as criticism within her party grows.

Facing some of the fiercest attacks to date over her Brexit plans after again failing to clinch a deal at an EU summit last week, May will try to calm passions in parliament where her strategy has angered eurosceptics and EU supporters alike.

With just over five months until Britain is scheduled to exit the EU, talks have stalled over a disagreement on the so-called Northern Irish “backstop”, an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland if a future trading relationship is not agreed in time.

But May’s attempt to unlock the talks by considering an extension to a status-quo transition period beyond the current proposed end date of December 2020 has further riled both pro- and anti-EU factions in her deeply split Conservative Party.

The extent of opposition to her plans could be laid bare on Wednesday when pro-Brexit lawmakers, including the Northern Irish party that props up her minority government, plan to stage a rebellion on a piece of legislation related to the province.

On Monday, in an attempt to highlight how much progress has been made in over a year of talks with the EU, she will tell parliament the government has reached agreement on everything from Gibraltar to future security over the last three weeks.

“Taking all of this together, 95 per cent of the Withdrawal Agreement and its protocols are now settled,” May will say, according to excerpts from her statement to parliament.

“The shape of the deal across the vast majority of the Withdrawal Agreement is now clear.”

But the deal - the terms of Britain’s divorce - cannot be signed off until the two sides settle on future management of the border between Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland.

British and EU leaders are both committed to keeping the border open, a crucial aspect of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that ended decades of Irish sectarian bloodshed.

The EU proposal - for Northern Ireland to remain in the bloc’s customs union - has been rejected by May as it would potentially create barriers to trade with the rest of Britain, something ruled out by Northern Ireland’s DUP party.

At an EU summit in Brussels last week, any agreement seemed just as far off as it did months earlier, with EU officials and diplomats saying that May had offered nothing new to ease the deadlock.

Since then, her proposal to extend the transition period has stoked anger among Conservative eurosceptics, who fear she is leading Britain into a deal that will make Britain a “vassal state” indefinitely - unable ever to fully leave the EU or to forge its own free trade deals with other countries.

NATIONAL INTEREST

Critics of May used Britain’s Sunday newspapers to rhetorically savage the British leader, with unnamed rivals using phrases such as “assassination is in the air”.

A vote of no-confidence in May would be triggered if 48 Conservative lawmakers submit letters to the chairman of the party’s so-called “1922 Committee” of backbenchers to demand such a vote. The Sunday Times said 46 had now been sent.

Newspapers reported May had been summoned to address Conservative lawmakers in a private meeting on Wednesday. The Daily Telegraph said she had held a 90-minute conference call with her top ministers on Sunday to try and shore up support.

On Wednesday one prominent hardline Brexiteer, former junior Brexit minister Steve Baker, will try to block the EU’s backstop plan by attaching amendments to legislation passing through parliament that would effectively make the proposal illegal.

The Telegraph reported the DUP planned to join with 40 Conservative lawmakers to vote in support of the amendment. May’s spokesman responded that the government would look at the amendment “in the usual way”.

The scale of votes against the government could provide an indication of how many may ultimately refuse to back any final Brexit deal with the EU when it is voted on in parliament.

Britain’s sterling currency suffered its worst day in a month on Monday as fears grew that the Irish border issue and Conservative infighting would see May face a leadership challenge.

May used a piece in Monday’s Sun newspaper to stress that the Brexit negotiations were not about her and her future.

“When I’m confronted with tough choices during the Brexit negotiations, I don’t think about what the implications are for me. Instead, I ask myself what it means for you, for your family and for the whole of the United Kingdom,” she wrote.

“Because the Brexit talks are not about me or my personal fortunes. They’re about the national interest - and that means making the right choices, not the easy ones.”