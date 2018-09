(Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has banned former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity.

FILE PHOTO: Banker, Christian Bittar leaves Westminster MagistratesMagistrates court in London, Britain, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Bittar was sentenced to five years and four months after pleading guilty in March for plotting to rig global Euribor interest rates.