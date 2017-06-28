FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble hopes UK realizes Brexit vote was mistake
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 2 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble hopes UK realizes Brexit vote was mistake

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany June 28, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that he hoped Britain would ultimately realize that it made a mistake with Brexit.

"I hope that the rest of Europe will do so well that the British realize at some point that they made a mistake," Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin.

"Whether two years will be sufficient I'm not sure," he added, referring to the deadline for Britain's exit.

Schaeuble also said that changes to the EU treaty were "practically impossible" in the current environment, meaning that closer integration must be done on an intergovernmental basis.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.