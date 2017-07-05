FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway PM says Brexit talks unlikely to finish on time
July 5, 2017 / 1:44 PM / a month ago

Norway PM says Brexit talks unlikely to finish on time

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg attends the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

1 Min Read

KONGSBERG, Norway (Reuters) - Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union are unlikely to finish on time in early 2019, and temporary measures may be needed before a final agreement is reached, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of non-EU Norway said on Wednesday.

"I think most people realize that all the details won't be complete, so there will be many temporary solutions needed," Solberg told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

The Nordic country is closely following the divorce talks, as the outcome will heavily influence its own future relationship with Britain, its single biggest trading partner.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans

