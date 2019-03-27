UK Conservative lawmaker Letwin says will back PM May's deal

FILE PHOTO - Conservative politician Oliver Letwin speaks to the media outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative Party lawmaker Oliver Letwin, the architect of a series of votes on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, said on Wednesday he would continue to vote for her deal.

“I still hope even at this last moment ... that those of my colleagues who have not been backing the prime minister .. may change their minds and the prime minister might get a deal over the line on Thursday or Friday. If she does, no one would be happier than I am,” Letwin told BBC radio.

Ahead of lawmakers holding so-called indicative votes on a variety of possible Brexit outcomes later on Wednesday, Letwin said he did not expect the process to deliver an immediate majority view on the way forward.

“If we do go forward to Monday, and if on Monday one or more propositions get a majority backing in the House of Commons, then we will have to work with the government to get the government to implement them. There is nobody else other than the government to implement them,” he said.