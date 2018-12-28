Spain PM sends message of calm to British living in Spain

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a year-end news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a message of calm on Friday to British people living in Spain and Spaniards living in Britain, assuring them that their rights would remain the same after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The government was working on measures to ensure Britons living in Spain would maintain their rights even if Britain crashed out of the EU without a deal, he said. The measures were conditioned on Spaniards getting the same rights in Britain, he added.

Spain is the most popular European retirement destination for Britons, and is home to around 300,000, mostly settled on the coast. Britain is by far the biggest user of Spain’s state-funded, universal health care system amongst foreign nationals.