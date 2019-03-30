World News
March 30, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Train company Eurostar suspends UK services due to trespasser

FILE PHOTO: A Eurostar train travels to St Pancras international station in London, Britain August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Eurostar, the company that runs trains between London, Paris and Brussels, said it had suspended all trains in and out of Britain on Saturday due to a trespasser on the line.

“We have suspend all services to and from London St Pancras this morning, due to a trespasser on the tracks,” Eurostar said, urging passengers not to travel on Saturday morning.

A Eurostar spokeswoman said the trespasser was located near St Pancras station and all services were suspended until at least 0945 GMT.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

