UK's financial watchdog flags data breach on website

(Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday said confidential information including the names of people who had made complaints against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2018 and 2019 may have been accessible on its website.

“The publication of this information was a mistake by the FCA,” it said in a statement.

The FCA said it had removed the relevant data from its website and has undertaken a full review to identify the extent of any information that may have been accessible.

The watchdog added that no financial, payment card, passport or other identity information were made accessible.