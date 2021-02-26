Britain flags changes to listing rules to attract tech floats

FILE PHOTO: People walk during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Two reviews on making Britain more attractive for fintechs and company flotations should provide evidence for reform of the listings rules, Britain’s financial services minister said on Friday.

A review published on Friday set out how to make Britain more attractive for financial technology companies after Brexit, and a second review on reforming listing rules to attract more tech company floatations is due in coming days.

The two reviews “should provide an excellent evidence base for further reform”, John Glen said.