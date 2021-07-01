Britain sets out 'vision' for financial services

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister on Thursday set out his “vision” for financial services, saying Brexit is a “unique opportunity” to tailor rules while maintaining high regulatory standards.
Rishi Sunak set out potential reforms to wholesale markets and insurance capital rules, and said Britain will deliver a groundbreaking “mutual access” deal with Switzerland in cross-border financial services.
“This new chapter for financial services sets out the government’s plan to achieve that vision,” Sunak said.
Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.