City of London says return to the office is slow going

FILE PHOTO: Catherine McGuinness, Chairman of the Policy and Resources Committee of the City of London Corporation, poses for a photograph in London, Britain, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Confidence in using public transport is holding back bankers from returning to their offices, the City of London’s leader said on Tuesday.

Catherine McGuinness said she was “very concerned” about how the lack of people in the historic financial district was hitting support services like shops and cafes. Some 40% to 50% of staff are expected to return to the office in the medium term, she told reporters.

One of the main barriers to people returning was low confidence in using public transport, she said.

It was also “regrettable” that there was no rapid progress in Britain securing a trade deal with the European Union before Brexit transition arrangements end on Dec. 31.