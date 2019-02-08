British actor Albert Finney dies aged 82 after short illness: BBC

FILE PHOTO: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Robert Rehme and Oscar winning actress Kathy Bates (L) announce the nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the 73rd annual Academy Awards during a live telecast February 13, 2001 from academy headquarters in Beverly Hills. Nominess for best supporting actor are, photographs (lower left to right) Jeff Bridges in "The Contender," Willem Dafoe in "Shadow of the Vampire," Benicio Del Toro in "Traffic," Albert Finney in "Erin Brockovich," and Joaquin Phoenix in "Gladiator." The Academy Awards will be presented March 25 in Los Angeles. REUTERS//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Albert Finney, whose 1960s films included “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning” and “Tom Jones” has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, the BBC reported on Friday.

Finney was nominated four times for a Best Actor Oscar and once for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.