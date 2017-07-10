FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in London's Camden Market brought under control
July 10, 2017 / 12:52 AM / a month ago

Fire in London's Camden Market brought under control

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 70 firefighters have brought a fire under control at London's Camden market after a blaze broke out at a building at the popular tourist attraction overnight, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was unknown and there were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

Slideshow (7 Images)

The fire damaged the first, second and third floors and the roof of the building in north London which contained a number of businesses, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Monday morning.

"Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to neighboring buildings," said Station Manager David Reid. LFB said 10 fire engines had been sent to tackle the blaze.

The incident comes a month after a blaze in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower apartment block killed at least 80 people, putting fire safety in the capital in the spotlight.

Camden Market, which is home to more than 1,000 shops, stalls, bars and cafes, suffered a fire in 2008 when storage areas and shops in the locality were set ablaze and adjoining houses were damaged. A major part of the market had to close for several months. (reut.rs/2txLVA5)

For a graphic, click here

Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Michael Holden in London; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Andrew Heavens

