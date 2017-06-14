FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ambulance service says 74 in hospital after London tower block fire
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

Ambulance service says 74 in hospital after London tower block fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 70 people are being treated in hospital after a huge fire at a London tower block on Wednesday, with 20 of them requiring critical care, London Ambulance Service said.

Fire engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London in the early hours on Wednesday, killing at least six people in a blaze that trapped residents as they slept.

"We have treated and taken 64 patients to six hospitals across London, where 20 people are currently in critical care," London Ambulance Service's director of operations, Paul Woodrow, said in a statement.

The ambulance service said a further 10 patients had made their own way to hospital, taking the total being treated to 74.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

