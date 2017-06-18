FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour's Corbyn says council did not have resources to tackle London fire
#World News
June 18, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

Labour's Corbyn says council did not have resources to tackle London fire

A man stands on his balcony in front of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 17, 2017.Hannah McKay

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday the local authority in London where a fire killed at least 58 people last week did not have the resources to deal with an emergency of that scale.

He told ITV's Peston on Sunday that the community and emergency services were "incredible" in tackling the fire and its aftermath.

"What was less effective was the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, because they seemed to lack the resources to deal with a crisis of this magnitude in their borough and yet they are the country's wealthiest borough," the Labour leader said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Elizabeth Piper

