FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Number of people assumed dead in London tower block blaze to rise: police
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 4 months ago

Number of people assumed dead in London tower block blaze to rise: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Police said on Sunday the number of people assumed to have died in the London tower block fire was likely to rise from its previous 58, adding they would provide an updated figure on Monday.

“The number of people missing, but as yet unaccounted for, has risen from yesterday’s figure of 58,” London police commander Stuart Cundy said in a statement on Sunday.

“The figure will be higher,” he said. The figure of 58 includes 30 confirmed fatalities.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.