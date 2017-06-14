FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 2 months ago

Structural engineer monitoring stability of London tower block hit by fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A structural engineer is checking the stability of a 24-storey London apartment block which was engulfed by a fire that left a number of fatalities and over 50 people injured, the fire brigade said on Wednesday.

"We have got a structural engineer, who in conjunction with my urban search and rescue advisor, is monitoring the stability of the building," London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton said.

"At the moment the building continues to be safe for our crews to go and work in."

Cotton also said crews had only reached as far as the 19th and 20th floors of the building so far.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, James Davey and David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

