2 months ago
Some killed in London tower block fire: fire brigade says
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 2 months ago

Some killed in London tower block fire: fire brigade says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A number of people have been killed in a huge fire which engulfed a 27-story block of flats in central London on Wednesday, London Fire Brigade said.

At least 30 people have been injured in the fire which engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the Grenfell Tower, where several hundred people lived.

"At this time I am very sad to confirm that there have been a number of fatalities, I cannot confirm the number at this time due to the size and complexity of this building," Dany Cotton, Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade told reporters.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

