Fire service says will be dealing with London tower block fire for next 24 hours

LONDON (Reuters) - Fire crews will be tackling a fire which engulfed a 24-storey London apartment block for at least the next 24 hours, the London Fire Brigade said on Wednesday.
"It has been a very large and very significant fire, I anticipate the London Fire Brigade will be on scene dealing with this fire for at least the next 24 hours," London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said.
Cotton also said a number of firefighters had sustained minor injuries during the incident, in which at least six people were killed and more than 70 injured.
