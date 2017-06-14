FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

Fire service says will be dealing with London tower block fire for next 24 hours

A police officer holds a riot shield over a firefighter at a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Fire crews will be tackling a fire which engulfed a 24-storey London apartment block for at least the next 24 hours, the London Fire Brigade said on Wednesday.

"It has been a very large and very significant fire, I anticipate the London Fire Brigade will be on scene dealing with this fire for at least the next 24 hours," London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said.

Cotton also said a number of firefighters had sustained minor injuries during the incident, in which at least six people were killed and more than 70 injured.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

