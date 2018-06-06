FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Over 100 firefighters called to blaze on roof of London Mandarin Oriental hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty fire engines and 120 firefighters and officers have been called to a blaze on the roof of a hotel in Knightsbridge, central London, the London Fire Brigade said on Wednesday.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge, central London, Britain, june 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, it added.

A Reuters reporter said smoke was visible coming from the five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Police said the hotel was being evacuated and it was not yet known whether there had been any injuries.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

