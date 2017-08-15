UK inquiry to examine Grenfell Tower fire but not broader social issues

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in a fatal fire, in London, Britain July 15, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - A public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 80 people in June began on Tuesday with a mission to examine the cause of and response to the tragedy, but not broader issues such as social housing policy.

The destruction of the 24-storey social housing block, home to a poor, multi-ethnic community, in an inferno that spread with terrifying speed in the middle of the night shocked the nation and raised public anger over social inequalities.

Grenfell Tower was part of a deprived social housing estate located in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, one of the richest areas in the country.

The inquiry, led by retired judge Martin Moore-Bick, was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May to show she wanted the truth about the disaster to emerge after her initial response was seen by survivors as slow and insensitive.

Its terms of reference were published on Tuesday.

They are to examine the cause and spread of the fire, the design, construction and refurbishment of the tower, fire regulations relating to high-rise buildings, whether they were complied with at Grenfell Tower, and the actions of the authorities before and after the tragedy.

Moore-Bick said the inquiry would not delve into broader issues such as social housing policy and the relationship between the community and the authorities, even though many local people wanted it to.

FILE PHOTO: The spire of the Notting Hill Methodist Church stands in front of Grenfell Tower, destroyed in a catastrophic fire, in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, in London, Britain July 2, 2017. Peter Nicholls/File Photo

He said this was because it would take too long when there was a need for the inquiry to quickly identify safety issues that may be putting lives at risk in other tower blocks. He also said the broader issues would raise political questions that would not be best addressed by a judge-led inquiry.

May said the government would tackle the deeper issues in a different way.

"I am determined that the broader questions raised by this fire -- including around social housing -- are not left unanswered," she said in a statement.

May said the housing minister, Alok Sharma, would personally meet as many social housing tenants as possible in the Grenfell Tower area and across Britain to help identify common concerns, and there would be further announcements about this shortly.

The Grenfell Tower inquiry faces an uphill struggle in gaining the cooperation of those affected by the fire, many of whom are distrustful of the authorities and see Moore-Bick as a remote, establishment figure unlikely to relate to their lives.

He held consultation meetings in the community in recent weeks, during which he was heckled several times, to seek views on which precise questions his inquiry should aim to answer.

In a letter to May published on Tuesday, Moore-Bick said he had taken into consideration those views and a further 550 written responses in drawing up the terms of reference.