2 months ago
UK PM May deeply saddened by loss of life in London apartment block fire: spokesman
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May deeply saddened by loss of life in London apartment block fire: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was deeply saddened by the loss of life in a fire at a London tower block which killed at least six people and injured more than 70 others.

Fire engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London in the early hours on Wednesday in an inferno that trapped residents as they slept.

"The prime minister is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the Grenfell Tower and is being kept constantly updated on the situation," a spokesman said.

May has asked for a cross-government meeting, chaired by police and fire minister Nick Hurd, to take place at 1500 GMT (11.00 a.m. ET) to coordinate the response and make sure the government is ready to help emergency services and local authorities, he added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

