FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
London fire inquiry being prepared, PM May knows people want quick answers: spokeswoman
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in 2 months

London fire inquiry being prepared, PM May knows people want quick answers: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a church service in Sonning, Britain June 18, 2017.Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - The terms of reference for a public inquiry into a fire at a London tower block that killed 79 people are being drafted and Prime Minister Theresa May knows people want answers quickly on the disaster, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman also said the government, which has been accused of a slow and insensitive response to the Grenfell Tower fire, had now contacted all local authorities in England asking them to identify any safety concerns in light of the tragedy.

May did not support a proposal put forward by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party to seize unoccupied properties to rehouse survivors of the fire.

Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.