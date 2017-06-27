FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ninety-five buildings fail safety tests after London fire: PM
June 27, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

Ninety-five buildings fail safety tests after London fire: PM

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ninety-five buildings have failed safety tests introduced after at least 79 people were killed in a fire that ravaged a tower block in west London earlier this month, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

"Right now, we are at a position where 95 buildings in 32 local authority areas have now failed the tests and that remains a 100 percent failure rate," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister said there would need to be a major national investigation into what had gone wrong when cladding which is failing the tests had been fitted on buildings across the country over a number of decades."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

