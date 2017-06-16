UK PM May to visit those injured in London tower block blaze

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Friday visit those injured in a deadly London tower block fire after facing fierce criticism for attending the site but not meeting with residents.

May pledged on Thursday to hold a public inquiry into a fire that engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in West London, expressing her sorrow in a televised statement after meeting with the emergency services.

But she has been widely attacked for not meeting with residents, sending ministers to do so instead.