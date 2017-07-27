FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police suspect corporate manslaughter over tower blaze: BBC
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 6:34 PM / 19 days ago

British police suspect corporate manslaughter over tower blaze: BBC

1 Min Read

A view of Grenfell Tower from the wealthy area of Holland park in London, Britain June 16, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month said there are grounds to suspect that corporate manslaughter may have been committed by the local council, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds to suspect that each may have committed the offense.

"There are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organization may have committed the offense of corporate manslaughter," the BBC quoted a letter from London police to residents of the tower block as saying.

Kensington and Chelsea Council did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

