Tesla showroom in southern UK damaged by fire

LONDON (Reuters) - British firefighters said they had brought a serious fire at a Tesla showroom in southern England under control hours after it broke out on Saturday morning.

The showroom was “well alight” when firefighters were called to the dealership in Crawley, said the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service which sent six fire engines to the incident.

The BBC reported the fire had broken out in the workshop area of the showroom and pictures showed black smoke billowing from the top of the building.

“Incident under control & being scaled back,” the fire service said on Twitter two hours after the blaze broke out. “Fire damage was contained to 25 percent of building with further 25 percent damaged by heat & smoke.”

The fire occurred the day after Tesla announced that it would dismantle its network of showrooms as part of a plan to launch a cheaper version of its Model 3 sedan.