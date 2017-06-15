Death toll from London tower block blaze rises to 17

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to 17 and the figure is expected to rise further, police said on Thursday.

"Sadly, I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," London police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.

"There is still a number of people who are receiving treatment in hospital. There are 37 people receiving treatment, of which 17 are still in critical care."

The fire engulfed a 24-storey building in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.