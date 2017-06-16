FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 months ago

Death toll in London apartment fire rises to 30, figure expected to rise

A woman looks at her smartphone in front of a message board near the scene of the fire that destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017.Hannah McKay

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll from the London apartment block fire has risen to at least 30 and police are considering whether criminal offences had been committed, a senior police officer said on Friday.

"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," said Commander Stuart Cundy, adding that the figure was expected to rise.

He added that 24 people were still in hospital and 12 were receiving critical care.

"The investigation will look in into what criminal offences may have been committed," Cundy said.

Reporting Costas Pitas and Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

