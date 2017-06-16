FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Protesters storm local town hall after deadly London fire
June 16, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 2 months ago

Protesters storm local town hall after deadly London fire

A demonstrator holds a banner at Kensington Town Hall, following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Protesters chanting "we want justice" stormed a local town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

Slideshow (10 Images)

The protesters made their way through an automatic door at the local Kensington and Chelsea town hall.

As the protesters sought to gain entry to an upper floor, police tried to bar their way. A scuffle broke out. The protesters chanted "We want justice" and "bring them out".

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Jamillah Knowles, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

