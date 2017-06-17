FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Railway track near London tower blaze closed due to debris risk
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 2 months ago

Railway track near London tower blaze closed due to debris risk

Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A railway track which lies in the shadow of a London tower block gutted by a deadly blaze this week was closed on Saturday as the fire brigade worked to clear up debris inside the building.

London Fire Brigade requested that parts of the Circle and Hammersmith and City line be closed.

"The Brigade advised that a section of track be temporarily closed due to the short term risk of some debris from the tower falling onto the track," a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said.

"Specialist urban search and rescue teams are currently securing loose debris right now so the station can open again."

The track in question is above ground and lies a stone's throw away from Grenfell Tower, where at least 30 people died on Wednesday after a fire engulfed the building.

"No service between Edgware Road and Hammersmith due to the recent fire in the Latimer Road area," said a tweet on the account of the Circle Line. The Hammersmith and City line, which runs along the same track and stops in that part of west London, was also partially suspended.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.