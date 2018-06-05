Blaze in Mayfair, central London, under control: fire brigade

LONDON (Reuters) - A blaze at a block of flats in Mayfair, central London, is now under control, the fire brigade said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of the fire in the upscale residential area was unknown.

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to the blaze. One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and another was treated at the scene.

“The fire in Mayfair is now under control,” London Fire Brigade said in a tweet, adding in a statement that two flats had been damaged.